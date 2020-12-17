SNB's Jordan: US Treasury report has no impact on SNB policy
SNB chief, Thomas Jordan, remarks
- SNB is in constructive dialogue with the US
- US criteria doesn't capture Swiss situation adequately
This refers to the decision yesterday here. The SNB has been given a free pass on this for many years now but the US finally decided to put it on the list this time around.
That said, the market hasn't shown much interest in the report as it is clear that the SNB will stick to what it has been doing over the past few months surely.