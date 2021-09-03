SNB's Maechler: Can't rule out risk that long pandemic will affect confidence

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Maechler:

  • Can't rule out risk that long pandemic will affect business and consumer confidence but this isn't the base case
  • Upside risks come from fiscal and monetary stimulus boosting economy more than expected
  • Rising CPI is a very tangible sign that the economy is on the right track
  • CHF is still high but not as high as it was in the times of crisis like 2011 or 2015
  • SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan is doing well and on the mend but unclear if he will attend Sept 23 meeting
Jordan underwent an urgent heart operation last week.

