SNB's Maechler: Swiss short-term growth outlook has worsened

Comments from Andrea Maechler:

  • Swiss momentum may improve in 2020
  • Inflation pressures very weak
  • Franc highly valued
  • Easy monetary policy still needed
  • Negative rates and pledge to intervene in FX still necessary
These are mostly old news but the comment about softer growth in the short-term is worrisome. Given the optimism about 2020 it doesn't point to any action but it bears watching -- especially if today's pessimism on US-China trade turns into a blowup.

