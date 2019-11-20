SNB's Maechler: Swiss short-term growth outlook has worsened

Swiss momentum may improve in 2020

Inflation pressures very weak

Franc highly valued

Easy monetary policy still needed

Negative rates and pledge to intervene in FX still necessary

These are mostly old news but the comment about softer growth in the short-term is worrisome. Given the optimism about 2020 it doesn't point to any action but it bears watching -- especially if today's pessimism on US-China trade turns into a blowup.

