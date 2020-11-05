SNB's Maechler: We have not yet reached limit of FX interventions

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Still waiting on the Treasury FX report

The SNB is doing its thing in the FX market but the US isn't a fan of manipulation and they've met all the criteria to be named an FX manipulator in the Treasury's semi-annual report.

The issue is that the report was deferred at the height of the pandemic and then the October edition was delayed until after the election.

I don't think the Treasury goes after Switzerland because it's not politically expedient but it would be a way of throwing Biden a hand-grenade on the way out the door.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose