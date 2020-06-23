SNB's Zurbruegg: Not concerned about possibility of being named a currency manipulator by the US

SNB vice chairman, Fritz Zurbruegg, remarks in an interview

Currency interventions are vital

There is no limit to how far SNB balance sheet can expand

Monetary policy cannot cushion economic effect of the coronavirus

Take the headline remark with a pinch of salt, it is mainly to try and put up a strong facade to the market that they mean business when trying to limit the franc appreciation. But they are surely watching over their shoulders in case they overstep a little.



