SNB's Zurbruegg: Not concerned about possibility of being named a currency manipulator by the US

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

SNB vice chairman, Fritz Zurbruegg, remarks in an interview

  • Currency interventions are vital
  • There is no limit to how far SNB balance sheet can expand
  • Monetary policy cannot cushion economic effect of the coronavirus
Take the headline remark with a pinch of salt, it is mainly to try and put up a strong facade to the market that they mean business when trying to limit the franc appreciation. But they are surely watching over their shoulders in case they overstep a little.

