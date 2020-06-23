SNB's Zurbruegg: Not concerned about possibility of being named a currency manipulator by the US
SNB vice chairman, Fritz Zurbruegg, remarks in an interview
- Currency interventions are vital
- There is no limit to how far SNB balance sheet can expand
- Monetary policy cannot cushion economic effect of the coronavirus
Take the headline remark with a pinch of salt, it is mainly to try and put up a strong facade to the market that they mean business when trying to limit the franc appreciation. But they are surely watching over their shoulders in case they overstep a little.