Switzerland is not a currency manipulator



SNB will reduce balance sheet 1 inflation risks appear

coronavirus plays role in Franc rise



maintains intervention pledge, negative rate



Swiss franc is highly valued

Don't intend to weaken Frank for advantage

negative rates will be around for some time



benefits outweigh side effects of negative rate



has room for further interest rate cut



The Trump administration put Switzerland on the currency watchlist as a currency manipulator. The Swiss National Bank denies that and argues that the CHF is a safe haven currency in times of crisis (and there has been a lot of that).