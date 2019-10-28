Soft Australian Q3 CPI this week could increase chance of RBA cut in Nov - Citi

Citi discusses its expectations for this week's Australia Q3 CPI print.

"Despite Q3 typically being a seasonally solid month for Australian CPI, Citi analysts headline CPI forecast is around half the average print at 0.5% to produce a yearly CPI result of 1.06%,unchanged from Q2. Citi's forecast for the more important trimmed mean CPI is 0.4%, leaving it just short of RBA's August SMP forecast," Citi projects. 

"With a Q3 underlying CPI result of 0.4%, Citi analysts do not expect the RBA to cut rates at the November Board meeting. However, a result of 0.3% or lower would increase the likelihood of an easing prior to the year-end," Citi adds.

