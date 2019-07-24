ECB preview: Soft manufacturing data boosts the case for a surprise cut

ECB in play tomorrow





The market is pricing in a 39% chance of an ECB rate cut Thursday.





The common thinking in the market is that Draghi will signal a move Thursday and then act in September. However there is fresh speculation about a move now because of the weak PMIs today.





Here's a rundown of the Markit manufacturing numbers:

Eurozone 46.4 vs 47.6 prior

Germany 50.0 vs 51.9 prior



It will be very hard for the European Central Bank to send a sufficiently dovish message without actually delivering at next week's meeting - ING

The soft data isn't a one-off. The numbers have been disappointing for awhile and are worsening. So the ECB might feel that if they wait six weeks they will be behind the curve. The traditional thing to do is wait for more staff forecasts and data so it's a close call.







From my perspective, it isn't a big deal whether they effective pre-announce a cut or cut now. However, the communication will matter. It would be dovish if they hint at even more action while cutting.







That's the kind of announcement that would send EUR/USD below the 1.1107 low for the year and on the way to the 2017 low of 1.04 -- especially if the Fed is less-dovish.





On the flipside, if the ECB takes more of a wait-and-see approach -- which isn't Draghi's style -- then it would reinforce support near 1.11 and lead to a bounce. However I don't see much beyond 1.13, at least not ahead of the Fed.

