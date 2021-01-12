Some background on the BOJ contemplating slashing GDP forecasts

Re this post a few moments ago: The Bank of Japan is considering cutting its economic growth forecast

Yesterday the Japan Center for Economic Research issued an estimate of GDP growth towards the end of last year:

+0.5% in real terms during November, which while an expansion for the 6th month in a row showed a big slump from October's +2.5%

More:

Domestic private-sector demand fell for the first time in three month

residential investment -0.9%

capex -0.4%.











