Some background on the BOJ contemplating slashing GDP forecasts

Re this post a few moments ago: The Bank of Japan is considering cutting its economic growth forecast

Yesterday the  Japan Center for Economic Research issued an estimate of GDP growth towards the end of last year:
  • +0.5% in real terms during November, which while an expansion for the 6th month in a row showed a big slump from October's +2.5%
  • More:
  • Domestic private-sector demand fell for the first time in three month
  • residential investment -0.9%
  • capex -0.4%.



