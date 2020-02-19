S&P sees “material knock to growth” for Australia from coronavirus; RBA will be forced to cut further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The ratings firm says GDP could be as low as 1.7% from their previous forecast of 2.2%

  • Then a rebound in 2021 

Expect one additional rate cut from the RBA

S&P cite:

  • GDP hit from mainly tourism and education  - many Chinese students may not be able to start the new academic year
  • sees lower commodity prices
  • On the bright side, a lower AUD would act as cushion


