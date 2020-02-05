Speech from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday - “Central Banking in a Slow-Growth World”

BOC Deputy Governor Wilkins will speak on the topic, text available from 1215pm NY time

which is 1715GMT

A Q&A will follow with the audience but nothing with press.





The next Bank policy meeting is March 4, then April 15. Currently market pricing is only around 25% for a March rate cut, but 50/50 for April.

Ahead of the March meeting there is only one other public appearance from a Bank official scheduled, Tim Lane on Feb 25. Both speeches will be watched for cluse on what is to come from the Bank.



















