SNBs Maechler: SNB is ready to intervene

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

SNBs Maechler warns of intervention

The SNBs was out earlier saying that the 
  • SNB is ready to intervene should it need to, and 
  • Negative rates are necessary tool
In times of uncertainty and risk, flows tend to migrate toward the CHF (and Gold).  The treasury recently put Switzerland on the watchlist as a currency manipulator, citing their intervention. The Swiss National Bank is not really concerned consider a strong Swiss a result of risk off flows beyond their control.
