SNBs Maechler: SNB is ready to intervene

SNBs Maechler warns of intervention

The SNBs was out earlier saying that the

SNB is ready to intervene should it need to, and

Negative rates are necessary tool



In times of uncertainty and risk, flows tend to migrate toward the CHF (and Gold). The treasury recently put Switzerland on the watchlist as a currency manipulator, citing their intervention. The Swiss National Bank is not really concerned consider a strong Swiss a result of risk off flows beyond their control.