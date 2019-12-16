St. Louis Fed President Bullard interview - says he is in "wait and see" mode
MNI interviewed James Bullard (link), some highlights from the piece (but there is plenty more at that link, check it out):
- "We made a lot of changes to monetary policy during 2019.
- Given the long and variable lags in monetary policy, we would expect those to come online during 2020.
- You'd like to wait and see what those effects are going to be and what the data is going to bring to us.
- I wouldn't be leaning in any direction at this point"
- first-stage deal with China "is an important first step
Yes, you can go to the bathroom. Try to do so before class next time.