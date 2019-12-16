St. Louis Fed President Bullard interview - says he is in "wait and see" mode

MNI interviewed James Bullard (link), some highlights from the piece (but there is plenty more at that link, check it out):

"We made a lot of changes to monetary policy during 2019.

Given the long and variable lags in monetary policy, we would expect those to come online during 2020.

You'd like to wait and see what those effects are going to be and what the data is going to bring to us.

I wouldn't be leaning in any direction at this point"

first-stage deal with China "is an important first step





Yes, you can go to the bathroom. Try to do so before class next time.



