Survey: Economists see the ECB keeping rates steady until year-end

According to Bloomberg's latest survey on economists

The previous survey median had economists forecast a further 10 bps rate cut in the ECB deposit rate facility to -0.60%.





But following the announcement of QE and a divide in opinions among members of the governing council, we're seeing a bit of a shift in expectations as seen above.





I think that's a fair assessment as some members vouched for a 20 bps rate cut with no QE instead during the September meeting.





So, with QE being reinstated, there's less incentive to cut rates further for now unless the economic situation deteriorates much more rapidly over the next few months.



