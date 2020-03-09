Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
S&P index trades below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the 2016 low
GBPUSD backs away January 2020 swing highs
US stocks open down near the 1st circuit breaker level
EURUSD corrects to the 38.2% and above. Backs off a bit. Buyers still in control.
USDJPY consolidate at lowest levels since November 2016
Forex Orders
FX options for expiry at the 10am NY cut on Monday 9 March 2020
FX option expiries for Thursday March 5 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Swedish deputy central bank governor tests positive for coronavirus - report
Fed increases sizes of overnight, term repo operations
Japan top currency official: We reaffirmed necessity to act appropriately
Japan MOF, BOJ, FSA to hold meeting at 0630 GMT
BOJ's Kuroda: Markets are making unstable movements