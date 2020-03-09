Swedish deputy central bank governor tests positive for coronavirus - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

That's not a good sign

Riksbank's Floden infected, according to SVD.

What scares me about this is that it's only high-level officials getting tested. It's just another sign that the virus is spreading much further than believed.

Evidently he traveled to Italy.

