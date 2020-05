Posted over the weekend was news of SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan speaking in an interview with the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

Swiss National Bank Chair Jordan says Bank is making a "substantial commitment" to FX CHF intervention

Jordan is not backing off from forex intervention to try to weaken the Swiss franc.





Coming up at 0800GMT is data from Switzerland on sight deposits that'll offer continued clues on the extent of intervention by the SNB.