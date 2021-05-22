Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan says the CHF remains highly valued

SNB Chair Jordan spoke in an interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung (info via Reuters)

He says it would be completely premature to change the Bank's very loose monetary policy, and that more could be done if necessary:

he said the size of the balance sheet is not a problem and "We can even expand the balance sheet further if that is necessary" Also:

the franc remains highly valued

inflation is only slightly above zero

productive capacities are not fully utilised in Switzerland

"Against this background, it would be completely premature to start reducing the balance sheet and tighten monetary conditions"

"It would be wrong to now signal to the world that the SNB is the first central bank considering a restrictive policy"

Also:

---

There is nothing surprising here from Jordan, reiterating policy messages that have been conveyed previously.







