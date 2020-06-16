Swiss National Bank policy meeting Thursday - quick preview

The SNB meet on 18 June, announcement due at 0730GMT

Some in brief remarks from a client note via BNY Mellon

SNB marginally more relaxed as Switzerland's neighbours gradually reopen their economies, borders

this helps make the balance of risks to the outlook for the Swiss economy less towards the downside

need to intervene in the CHF FX market (to weaken the Swissy) appears to have eased

but the SNB will still prioritise the exchange rate

does not rule out a rate cut complement FX policy

additional stimulus from the ECB & EU moves toward establishing recovery fund have assisted with some reversal of flows back into Europe










