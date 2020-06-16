Swiss National Bank policy meeting Thursday - quick preview

The SNB meet on 18 June, announcement due at 0730GMT

Some in brief remarks from a client note via  BNY Mellon
  • SNB marginally more relaxed as Switzerland's neighbours gradually reopen their economies, borders
  • this helps make the balance of risks to the outlook for the Swiss economy less towards the downside
  • need to intervene in the CHF FX market (to weaken the Swissy) appears to have eased
  • but the SNB will still prioritise the exchange rate
  • does not rule out a rate cut complement FX policy
  • additional stimulus from the ECB & EU moves toward establishing recovery fund have assisted with some reversal of flows back into Europe 
