TD on the August monetary policy meetings at the RBA (hold) and RBNZ (cut)
A snippet from the preview via TD for the Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
- The bottom line is an on hold decision from the RBA at the August 6 meeting.
- And a cut from the RNZ at their August 7 meeting.
More:
RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy (to be published on Friday August 9)
- likely to reveal near term cuts to GDP
- likely cuts to underlying inflation
- a near term uplift in the unemployment rate
On the RBNZ
- projections are likely to show downward revisions to the Bank's GDP forecasts
- a lower cash rate profile
Ultimately we anticipate the latest set of forecasts reinforcing our current RBA and RBNZ calls for further easing