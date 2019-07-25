TD on the August monetary policy meetings at the RBA (hold) and RBNZ (cut)

A snippet from the preview via TD for the Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The bottom line is an on hold decision from the RBA at the August 6 meeting.

And a cut from the RNZ at their August 7 meeting.

More:

RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy (to be published on Friday August 9)

likely to reveal near term cuts to GDP

likely cuts to underlying inflation

a near term uplift in the unemployment rate

On the RBNZ

projections are likely to show downward revisions to the Bank's GDP forecasts

a lower cash rate profile



Ultimately we anticipate the latest set of forecasts reinforcing our current RBA and RBNZ calls for further easing





