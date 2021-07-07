TD see gold bouncing back above US$1900 - says the market is wrong on the Fed
TD securities on XAU, analysts looking for its upswing to resume.
A snippet comment:
- We believe there is still mettle in the precious metals
- inflation should prove transitory
- which implies that market pricing for Fed policy is too hawkish
- "With gold already managing to hold onto its uptrend, this scenario could ultimately catalyze a return of institutional interest which could see prices firm north of $1,900/oz."