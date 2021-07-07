TD see gold bouncing back above US$1900 - says the market is wrong on the Fed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

TD securities on XAU, analysts looking for its upswing to resume. 

A snippet comment:
  • We believe there is still mettle in the precious metals
  • inflation should prove transitory
  • which implies that market pricing for Fed policy is too hawkish
  • "With gold already managing to hold onto its uptrend, this scenario could ultimately catalyze a return of institutional interest which could see prices firm north of $1,900/oz." 
