Testimony of Fed Chair Powell and Treas. Sec Yellen

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

The prepared text highlights (released yesterday) 

  • factors pushing inflation upward will linger well into next year 
  • inflation running well above 2% goal, pushed up by pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances
  • continue to expect inflation will move down significantly over the next year
  • we will use our tools to support economy and strong labor market, and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched
  • economy continues to strengthen
  • conditions in labor market have continued to improved
  • still ground to cover to reach maximum employment, expect progress to continue
  • slack is diminishing in the labor market
  • rise in covid cases, omicron variant pose downside risks to employment, increased uncertainty for inflation

