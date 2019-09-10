The 3 reasons EUR has bottomed against the USD and yen

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A quick snippet from Mizuho in Japan on the euro. Citing three reasons it has bottomed out:

  • European Central Bank's easing options are limited
  • Brexit uncertainties a negative for GBP against EUR
  • Chatter of fiscal stimulus
On the ECB:
  • to hold back from restarting asset purchases on Thursday
  • likely to cut negative policy rate further, to -0.5%, but room for further cuts is limited
Forecast:
  • 1.15 possible by year-end

