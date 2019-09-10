The 3 reasons EUR has bottomed against the USD and yen
A quick snippet from Mizuho in Japan on the euro. Citing three reasons it has bottomed out:
- European Central Bank's easing options are limited
- Brexit uncertainties a negative for GBP against EUR
- Chatter of fiscal stimulus
On the ECB:
- to hold back from restarting asset purchases on Thursday
- likely to cut negative policy rate further, to -0.5%, but room for further cuts is limited
Forecast:
- 1.15 possible by year-end
