The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate remains at 2.3%

Atlanta Fed Q4 estimate for growth

The New York Fed reported a dip in their estimate for Q4 growth to 1.1% from 1.2% in the current week. The Atlanta Fed is now out with their estimate for what they call the GDPNow. In their current release they see growth remaining unchanged at 2.3%.





In their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2019 is 2.3 percent on January 3, unchanged from December 23. After this week's data releases from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, increases in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real government spending growth and fourth-quarter real net exports were offset by declines in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth.





Different economists. Different models. However, I am sure the Pres. and his administration would prefer to follow the Atlanta Fed model.







The next estimate will be released on Tuesday, January 7.











