The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

ECB scales up bond buying program

As the ECB adjusts their programs and Lagarde presser is awaited, the AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest in the morning snapshot of the major currencies. The USD is mixed. The GBP suffers as Brexit talk continue. US initial jobless claims, CPI data will also be released at the bottom of the hour.















Spot gold is trading little changed at $-1 or -0.06% $1838.55.

Spot silver is trading up $0.05 or 0.22% of $24 even



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.69 1.52% at $46.21. The rise comes despite the huge building crude oil inventories since yesterday. The high price reached $46.33. The low price extended to $45.52

in the premarket for US stocks, the Dow has just turn positive after being negative earlier. The NASDAQ index fell sharply yesterday by -1.94%. The S&P index fell by -0.79%, while the Dow industrial average was down by -0.35%. The NASDAQ index remains in the red this morning:

Dow, +13 points

NASDAQ index -51 points



S&P index -5 points

in the European equity markets, the major indices are mixed (they were mixed yesterday as well)

German DAX, -0.14%



France's CAC, +0.14%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%



Spain's Ibex, -0.26%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1% in the US debt market, yields are trading modestly lower as concerns on Covid and Covid relief tilt rates to the downside. The treasury will complete their auction by floating 30 year bonds today. The 3 and 10 year auctions were uninspiring with regard to investor demand:





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also tilting more to the downside:







The ranges and changes are skewed toward the GBP pairs once again. The counter is that pairs like the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF have low to high ranges of 38 pips or less.