Expect a rate cut

The latest numbers show a 100% chance of a 25 bps cut with a 66% chance of a 50 bps cut. I think 75 bps is on the table would weight on the loonie but the BOC is a wildcard.





A total of 75 bps is 53% priced in for the April 15 meeting.





There is no scheduled press conference but the BOC can put one together quickly if it wants.