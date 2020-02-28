The Bank of Canada is likely to be the first global central bank to cut rates due to coronavirus

The Bank of Canada meets Wednesday





The overnight index swaps market is now pricing in a 61% chance the Bank of Canada will cut rates at the meeting on Wednesday.







That's up from 20% a week ago and a negligible chance two weeks ago. Three cuts are now fully priced in by year end, in line with the Fed.







The first thing to change was a series of rail blockades by protestors that crippled the country's ability to move goods. Those have mostly stopped but could re-appear.







Much more importantly, Covid-19 is roiling markets in particularly the oil market, which is a major Canadian export. At $45 with a $14 spread to WCS, the Canadian energy industry is unprofitable. Layoffs and spending curbs are imminent. In the bigger picture, the virus is an overwhelming threat to global growth and the BOC has a chance to get ahead of the curve with a rate cut.





Poloz has shown many times in the past that he's prepared to surprise observers and cut (or hike) rates without a great deal of warning, so there's nothing in his playbook stopping him from moving on Wednesday. No economists are yet forecasting a cut, but lots could change between now and then. With the market pricing in a Fed cut two weeks later, the BOC will want to make sure they keep rates in-line with the US or lower.





I believe we're on the cusp of an ugly fall in the Canadian dollar and Poloz could be what tips the applecart.





USD/CAD chart:



