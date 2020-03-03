The Bank of Canada is up next: What's priced in

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Will the Bank of Canada follow the Fed

The Bank of Canada decision is Wednesday at 1500 GMT (10 am ET).

I was asked on Thursday about the Bank of Canada interest rate decision and at time no one believed a cut was coming. I said then it was possible and here we are a few days later and "everything is one the table."



Most of the talk out there now is 25 basis points or 50 basis points. I think 50 basis points is a done deal, because the Bank of Canada has said numerous times that it doesn't want rates higher than the Fed. On that alone, I think the Canadian dollar can be sold.

At the same time, I think Poloz will now be wary of a further Fed cut on March 18 and might try to get ahead of that with a 75 bps cut. The problem there is that the BOC has been fighting against home-price and other asset inflation for years and such a drastic cut isn't a good look.

Here's what the market is pricing (but not that OIS isn't the greatest instrument):
  • Tomorrow: 25 bps is 100% priced in with a 64% chance of 50 bps
  • April 15: 50 bps fully priced in with a 23% chance of 75 bps (from current levels)
  • June 3: 72% chance of 75 bps from current levels
  • Year-end: 100 bps of cuts fully priced in with a small chance of more

