The Bank of Jamaica drops another banger

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

These guys take central bank communication to another level

The Bank of Jamaica continues to make better music than 80% of commercial radio.

The central banks in Norway and Indonesia have also used music to promote messages on cash and counterfeit money.

Now we need J-POW to drop a verse about low, stable inflation except that if inflation is too low for a while, then it can be moderately higher for some time afterwards. Or they can send in Clarida to do it, but he's a bit of a downer.


