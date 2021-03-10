The beginning of the end of yield curve control as BOJ seeks freer fluctuations - report

BOJ said to seek freer yield fluctuations after review





USD/JPY is falling after a report says BOJ officials are looking at ways to allow yield to move more-freely, citing people familiar.





Top BOJ policymakers sent mixed messages in the past week on whether they would allow for a wider trading range. The Bloomberg report says some officials want to find ways to generation more fluctuations while sticking within the current range of around 20 bps either size of the BOJ's 10-year target.





The BOJ policy review is due March 19.

