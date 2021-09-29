The big guns from the Fed, ECB, BOJ and BoE are all speaking Wednesday

The Chair of the Federal Reserve, President of the European Central Bank, Governors of the Bank of England and Bank of Japan all speak today, September 29.

I posted a heads up for this earlier in the week. All four are appearing on a panel at the At the ECB Forum on Central Banking.





This is a yearly event, usually held in Sintra, Portugal. This year, however its online.



Topic is: "Beyond the pandemic: the future of monetary policy"



Wednesday 29 September at 1745, Policy panel:

Andrew Bailey, Governor, Bank of England

Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor, Bank of Japan

Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank

Jerome H. Powell, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Full programme is here, there is plenty on it.







