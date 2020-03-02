The BOJ bought a record amount of ETFs today

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The total amounted to ¥101.4 billion, the most since the central bank began to intervene in the stock fund market in December 2010

This comes after BOJ governor Kuroda's pledge to keep liquidity conditions ample and while they continue to insist that this move is aimed at lowering risk premiums, let's be real. There's only one reason why they are doing this.
Up
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose