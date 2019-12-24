The BOJ continues to be trapped between a rock and a hard place going into 2020

The Bank of Japan will still struggle to deliver on its inflation mandate

In the early stages of last year, the BOJ put up a rather confident facade in saying that they believe they would be able to meet the 2% price target set out by fiscal year 2019. It was but a pipe dream and at the end of the day, we saw that message get abandoned.





Instead, the BOJ now attaches an indefinite timeline to reach the target so as to not burden themselves but also to not give false hope to markets - despite the fact that nobody really bought into the whole gimmick anyway.





So, what's next for the BOJ as we look towards the next year?





Inflation is still the number one problem





They can phrase it however they want to but as long as price pressures don't show any signs of significant improvement, the BOJ cannot even attempt to consider moving away from their current stance of powerful monetary easing.





Their downfall in that sense is that they have committed themselves to this stance and reiterated the fact that "it is working" - alongside the implementation of Abenomics.





Japanese economy hampered by slowdown in global trade

This year, Japan faced significant economic hurdles amid the global growth slowdown.









For one, the Chinese economy eased and that in turn also weighs on Japanese exports in the big picture. But Japan also found itself caught in a geopolitical war with South Korea and that also weighed further on overall trade conditions.





At this juncture, the outlook for next year may seem a little brighter. US and China have reached a temporary trade truce and there are green shoots observed in the global economy after a miserable run during the first three quarters of the year.





The economic stimulus package introduced by the government should also help a little but I reckon this is one area where the BOJ and Japanese lawmakers are still relying more on hope rather than having a sense of confidence about for the time being.





The boy who cried wolf





One of the reasons why the BOJ has continued to double down on their current monetary policy stance is that they do not have much ammunition left in the armory.





In that sense, they have to continue to talk up their "big game" and that they still have "many policy tool options" to ease further if and when they see fit. But let's face the truth, the BOJ has pretty much exhausted every solid option that they have already.





Their gamble here is that they are hoping that the threat of further easing is enough to thwart markets from piling on more bullish bets on the Japanese yen.





The problem for the BOJ is that when they are forced to actually ease further, it may not be perceived as being that strong of a move and markets will then push the yen higher again - much like what we saw back in 2016 when the BOJ adopted negative rates.





Trapped between a rock and a hard place

Given the situation above, the BOJ pretty much finds itself in unwanted territory.





On one side, inflation is still going nowhere and they can only hope that global economic conditions will stay healthy for a while longer. At best, this only sees the status quo maintained with little suggestion that their policies can push inflation any higher.





That means kicking the can further down the road, possibly in a perpetual manner.





On the other side, if the yen strengthens significantly i.e. USD/JPY towards 100, it would no doubt force their hand to take action. However, as mentioned above, they bear the risk of having it all backfire with little to no plausible backup plan as of yet.



