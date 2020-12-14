The BOJ policy meeting is this week - here's a trade recommendation ahead of it

TD Securities is recommending short CAD/JPY ahead of the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting this week

(the BOJ statement is due Friday after the two-day meeting begins on Thursday)





TD cites:

BOJ unlikely to make changes to policy rates, asset purchases

CAD economic data is solid but much of this good news is "in the price" already

TD says to sell CAD/JPY at 81.59 - "risk/reward is now skewed in favour of downside potential"

target 78.86

stop-loss 83.30











