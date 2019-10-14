The CHF is the strongest, while the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Well...maybe some NA traders

The US has a partial holiday with the bond market closed but the US stock markets open.  Canada is off for Thanksgiving.  So North American traders entering for the day, may be a little stretch today. However, the forex market is open. The CHF is the strongest as some of the euphoria from the events of last week (Brexit hope and China/US) fade and there is a flight into the safety of the CHF (and JPY). The GBP is the weakest as EU's Barnier pours water on the hopes that the new Brexit deal ideas are good enough.  

The CHF and JPY are the strongest while the GBP is the weakest
The GBP pairs are showing the most price action in the ranges and changes charts below. The GBP is trading down and near the lows as the next session begins.  The JPY pairs are lower and near(er) the lows for the day.

The ranges and changes for the major currency pairs
In other markets, a snapshot is showing:
  • spot gold is up $3 or 0.22% $1492.15
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $1.11 or - -2.05% at $53.58
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are a bit lower:
  • Dow, -51.59 points
  • NASDAQ, -15 points
  • S&P, -5 points
in the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower
  • German DAX, -0.5%
  • France's CAC, -0.6%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%
As mentioned the US debt market is closed in observance of Columbus Day

In the European 10 year note sector, European yields are trading lower.  Some of the strong gains the upside in the UK have been retraced in trading today. The UK benchmark 10 year yield is down -7.8 basis points.

The benchmark 10 year yields in Europe are lower
