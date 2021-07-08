The days of RBNZ QE bond-buying "are numbered"
Coming up at 0200 GMT, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announce its bond-buying plans for next week.
Regardless if the RBNZ holds the amounts steady at NZD200m or reduces it a little analysts at BNZ are expecting the program to end soon:
- the days of QE are numbered
The RBNZ meet next week, July 14, BNZ expect the central bank to announce
- a formal end date to purchases at the August MPS or even possibly at the Monetary Policy Report next week
