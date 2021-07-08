The days of RBNZ QE bond-buying "are numbered"

Coming up at 0200 GMT, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announce its bond-buying plans for next week.

Regardless if the RBNZ holds the amounts steady at NZD200m or reduces it a little analysts at BNZ are expecting the program to end soon:

the days of QE are numbered

The RBNZ meet next week, July 14, BNZ expect the central bank to announce



a formal end date to purchases at the August MPS or even possibly at the Monetary Policy Report next week

Earlier this week BNZ forecast a cash rate hike from the RBNZ in November. This followed a strong business survey (QSBO). ICYM all the earlier week action, all four of the largest banks in NZ now tipo November, read from the bottom up for the chronology:















