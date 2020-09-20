The ECB has launched a review of its PEPP QE bond-buying scheme
The European Central Bank is considering changes to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (its extra asset purchase program).
Via the Financial Times, citing two governing council members of the Bank but not naming them.
- review will assess the impact of the PEPP
- will consider how long the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme should continue
- whether some of its extra flexibility should be transferred to the ECB’s longer running asset-purchase schemes
Here is the link to the FT article which may be gated