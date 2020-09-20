The ECB has launched a review of its PEPP QE bond-buying scheme

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The European Central Bank is considering changes to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (its extra asset purchase program).

Via the Financial Times, citing two governing council members of the Bank but not naming them.
  • review will assess the impact of the PEPP 
  • will consider how long the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme should continue 
  • whether some of its extra flexibility should be transferred to the ECB’s longer running asset-purchase schemes
Here is the link to the FT article which may be gated 

European Central Bank Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme asset purchase

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose