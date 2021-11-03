The Fed must weigh flexibility versus certainty

It's all about the taper





I don't think there will be any drama around the nuts and bolts of the FOMC decision. They've gone to great pains to telegraph a $15B/month taper and it would send a signal of deep self-doubt on themes the Fed has outlined for many months if they depart from that.





The question going forward is whether the taper will be on auto-pilot or whether it will be up for debate each meeting, and what will be the bar for change.





It's clear that the core of the Fed would like to run on auto-pilot because of the benefits of stability and predictability for the economy. The risk is that inflation gets out of hand and the Fed falls behind the curve. That's why hawks will be arguing for more ambiguous language going forward.





What's priced in?





I think the market is anticipating some level of flexibility to go with a $15B/month baseline.







In terms of market reaction, it's not straight forward. More flexibility would be 'hawkish' but it could also increase confidence that the Fed won't lose control of inflation. It would boost the dollar generally but watch for selling in USD/JPY and falling long-end yields as early signs or risk aversion.







Similarly, a firm commitment to $15B could push rates and the dollar higher on expectations of problematic inflation later. Again, watch the long end.







To bolster credibility on whichever path the Fed takes, Powell will need to sound convincing. He will surely stick to his views that inflation is largely transitory but will sprinkle that with more caveats and include some lines like "let there be no doubt that we will decisively act if problematic inflation emerges."





Overall, this should be the culmination of months of work and a win for the Fed would be minimal market reaction. That said, we've seen some hefty and counter-intuitive moves on central bank decisions in the past week, so stay on guard.

