The Fed may be changing foreign reverse repo rules behind the scenes

Foreign central banks have reduced usage of repo pool

Since September usage of the Fed's foreign reverse repo pool is down to $250 billion from about $300 billion and it's not entirely clear what's happening in that opaque market.





Bloomberg writes today about the 18% decline in the pool, which might be a hidden effort to push liquidity back into the system.







The Fed has the ability to change the parameters of the system without notice and analysts aren't sure if that's the case or if foreign central banks are changing their behaviours.



