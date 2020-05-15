Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
The Federal Reserve flags risks and twice–yearly report on financial hazards
Federal Reserve publishes its 2020 financial stability report
See here for global coronavirus case d
- warns financial sector vulnerabilities likely to be significant in near-term
- pandemic strains on household and business balance sheets likely created fragility's that last for some time
- warns banking sector may experience strains as a result of economic and financial stocks
- Banks so far have been able to meet demand for credit line drawdowns while adding to loan-loss reserves
- some hedge funds have been severely affected by large asset price declines and volatility, contributing to market dislocations
- primary dealers struggled to provide intermediation services at peak stress periods
- asset prices subject to significant declines if pandemic worsens
- funding markets were less fragile than in financial crisis but still suffered strains required Fed intervention
- high levels of business debt likely to make economic fallout from pandemic worse
- pandemic poses severe risk to businesses of all sizes and millions of households
- pandemic to cause a sharp rise in defaults on household debt
- market debt for long dated treasuries and treasury futures in March fell to record low and has shown only modest improvements since
- mortgage servicers under strain from forbearance could lead to less mortgage credit and some failures in the future
- further dollar appreciation could put additional strains on US firms that rely on exports and supply chains in their operations
- Covid 19 risks, a no deal Brexit, still poses risks to European and US financial systems
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close