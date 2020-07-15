The Fed's Beige Book is coming up next

Headlines to come

The Federal Reserves Beige Book is due out at the top of the hour. I think this has the potential to be a market mover today, and that's not always the case. The market has reached a point where it's unsure about the trajectory of the recovery and if the headlines indicate some unease from the Fed, then we could see some risk aversion (and vice versa).





Note that the Fed is probably going to publish the Beige Book online rather than in a media lockup so the headlines will be a slow drip, rather than the usual cascade.

