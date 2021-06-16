The FOMCs central tendencies and dot plot for the June 2021 meeting

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

June 2021 FOMC meeting 

Dot Plot:

The dot plot for the June FOMC meeting shows:
  • 7 fed officials see hikes in 2022
  • 13 fed official see hikes in 2023.  
dot 2021

Below is the dot plot from the March meeting. At the time, 4 Fed officials expecting hikes in 2022 and 7 Fed officials in 2023.

dot plotCentral Tendencies June 2021:

Central tendencies

Central Tendencies for 2021:
  • GDP 6.8% to 7.3% vs.5.8% to 6.6% in March. GDP HIGHER
  • Unemployment 4.4% to 4.8% vs 4.2% to 4.7% in March.  Unemployment rate marginally higher. 
  • PCE 3.1% to 3.5% vs 2.2% to 2.4% in March. Inflation much higher.
  • Core PCE 2.9% vs 3.1% vs 2.0% to 2.3% in March. Core inflation much higher.
Central Tendencies for 2022:
  • GDP 2.8% to 3.8% to 3.0% to 3.8% in March.  Growth near unchanged.
  • Unemployment 3.5% to4.0% vs 3.6% to 4.0% in March.  Employment near unchanged
  • PCE 1.9% to 2.3% vs 1.8% to 2.1% in March. Inflation marginally higher. 
  • Core PCE 1.9% to 2.3% vs. 1.9% to 2.1% in March.   Core unchanged. 
Highlights:
  • More Fed officials say higher rates in 2022 (from 4 to 7)
  • GDP much higher in 2021
  • Headline inflation and core inflation also much higher in 2021
  • 2022 central tendencies are near unchanged from March estimates
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose