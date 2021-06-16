The FOMCs central tendencies and dot plot for the June 2021 meeting

June 2021 FOMC meeting

Dot Plot:

The dot plot for the June FOMC meeting shows:

7 fed officials see hikes in 2022

13 fed official see hikes in 2023.













Central Tendencies June 2021:







Central Tendencies for 2021:

GDP 6.8% to 7.3% vs.5.8% to 6.6% in March. GDP HIGHER

Unemployment 4.4% to 4.8% vs 4.2% to 4.7% in March. Unemployment rate marginally higher.

PCE 3.1% to 3.5% vs 2.2% to 2.4% in March. Inflation much higher.

Core PCE 2.9% vs 3.1% vs 2.0% to 2.3% in March. Core inflation much higher. Central Tendencies for 2022: GDP 2.8% to 3.8% to 3.0% to 3.8% in March. Growth near unchanged.

Unemployment 3.5% to4.0% vs 3.6% to 4.0% in March. Employment near unchanged

PCE 1.9% to 2.3% vs 1.8% to 2.1% in March. Inflation marginally higher.

Core PCE 1.9% to 2.3% vs. 1.9% to 2.1% in March. Core unchanged. Highlights: More Fed officials say higher rates in 2022 (from 4 to 7)

GDP much higher in 2021



Headline inflation and core inflation also much higher in 2021

2022 central tendencies are near unchanged from March estimates

