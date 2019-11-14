The Feds Powell will begin his 2nd day of testimony at the top of the hour
Speaking before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill
The prepared remarks from Fed's Powell were the same before his 2nd day of testifying on Capitol Hill. Today he will speak before the House Budget Committee.
In case you missed them, the prepared remarks from yesterday were:
- Policy appropriate as long as economy stays on track
- Baseline Outlook favorable but noteworthy risks remain
- Sluggish growth abroad, trade uncertainty pose risks
- Monitoring financial risks that are at moderate levels
- Price pressures mutes, expectations at low end of range
- Business debt high, core of financial sector resilient
- Says he remains concerned by high, rising federal debt
- Investors risk appetite elevated in some asset classes
- Fiscal policy support important for economy in downturn
- Consumption solid; job market, incomes favorable
- A sustainable expansion of economic activity, strong labor market and inflation near symmetric 2% goal as most likely
- Persistent below target inflation could lead to slide in longer-term inflation expectations
- Levels of vulnerabilities and financial system at a moderate level
- Federal government debt could restrain fiscal policy makers ability to support US economic activity in a downturn