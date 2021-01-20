The first RBA meeting of the year coming in February - early preview

Westpac published an economic indicator a little earlier:

In the accompanying report WPAC had some preview comments of the RBA meeting coming on February 2:

"Markets will be most interested in whether there is any guidance with respect to the quantitative easing policy"

(The RBA has an AUD 100bn QE program over over six months that was announced in November)

"That purchase program is set to be completed by around the end of April and the issue is whether the board intends to extend the program"

Westpac is forecasting a second purchase program of another AUD 100bn but it may not be announced until late in April.



