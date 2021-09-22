The FOMC central tendencies and dot plot from the September 2021 meeting

Dot Plot for September 2021:

The dot plot for the September 2021 FOMC meeting shows:

0 Fed officials see hikes in 2021 versus zero in the June meeting

9 Fed officials see hikes and 2022 vs 7 in the June meeting. The most hawkish see the rate rising to 0.75% versus 0.75% in June

17 Fed officials see hikes in at 2023 versus 13 in the June meeting. The most hawkish see the rate rising to 1.75% vs 1.75% you

Below is the dot point from the June meeting. At the time seven Fed officials expected rate hikes in 2022 and 13 Fed officials saw hikes in 2023.

