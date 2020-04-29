The FOMC may not do much today, but they are certainly all-in

Rate decision at the top of the hour

Although the Fed decision is likely to show no change in rates at 2 PM ET, the Fed is certainly all-in when it comes to Fed activity. The market will likely focus on the statement as well as the thoughts on the economy going forward given current knowledge including their views on the trend in inflation (is it more deflationary now). In addition, any thoughts on the actions already taken (or plans for tweaks or additional potential action) will be of interest.





The prior statement from the March 15th meeting can be found here





The stimulated action of the Fed to date includes:

main street lending: $600 billion



corporate credit: $750 billion



asset-backed: $100 billion



municipal bonds, $500 billion







The current balance sheet is above $6 trillion with expectations that the balance sheet can grow to as high as $12 billion next year.





One area that might be announced or at least talk about today is the idea of yield curve control in the front end of the curve to ensure short and rates stay close to the 0 to 0.25% targeted Fed funds rate. Will they target longer rates as well (i.e. the 10 year yield)?





Today the GDP came in worse than expected for the 1st quarter at -4.8% versus -4.0%. However that is small change compared to 2nd quarter GDP estimates that range as high as -40% (it's anyone's guess).







See here for global coronavirus case data Given the increased uncertainty, the impact of a reopening, the trajectory of cases and medical advances, and the yet to be determined (or at least officially announced) hard statistics like the all important jobs data (to be released on May 8th with expectations of 16.3% unemployment rate currently), this meeting will likely be one where the Fed and Powell reiterates never ending support, hopes for the best, but keeps the powder dry until more is known in June. So the Fed may do little but they certainly are already all-in - or very close to it.

There are $2 trillion in programs yet to be launched.