The FOMC meeting this week - preview (spoiler - the “on-hold” bias is quite strong)

RBC have expectations of nothing much to change at the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday December 11
With financial conditions in "easy" terrain and largely unchanged since the October meeting and a phase one trade deal still seemingly on the table, the Fed is unlikely to make any substantive changes to the forward-looking language in the statement.
Fed rhetoric over recent weeks suggests the "on-hold" bias is quite strong - and Chairman Powell is unlikely to back off from this position.
Thus aside from any marginal mark-to-market on current conditions, this should come and go with little fanfare.