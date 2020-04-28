The forecast for negative rates from the RBNZ weighing on the NZD - RBNZ to push back?

The NZD has lost ground since. There is some chatter about that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will push back against the idea it will implement negative rates, the reasoning being that those DM central banks that have taken the negative rate path (the ECB and BOJ, for example) have found exiting that road difficult. The RBNZ next meet on May 13 (OCR announcement and Monetary Policy Statement media conference) and this will be an opportunity for the Bank to counter the negative rate speculation.