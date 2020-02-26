The front end is pining for Fed cuts

The bottom continues to fall out





US 2-year yields are now trading more than 40 basis points below Fed funds. The odds of a March 18 cut in the OIS market have risen to 35% from 6% last Thursday.





Many market participants are deciding that they would rather get 1.14% for the next two years than hold stocks. If you believe this is going to be a pandemic, that's entirely reasonable because the Fed will cut to zero and the dollar is always does well in times of trouble.







It's incredible how the thinking in markets can go from 'return on capital' to 'return of capital' in a few days.

