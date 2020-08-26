The full agenda of the Fed's Jackson Hole (virtual) symposium will be released Wednesday
The full agenda will be released at 8pm NY time on Wednesday
- 0000GMT as the clock ticks to Thursday
Powell is the mian event:
- Fed Chair Powell to speak Thursday August 27
Also speaking, for the CAD folks, is Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem
- on a panel at 11:15am New York time (1515GMT) on Thursday
- so far there is no indication of the topic