The implications for Australia from the Federal Open Market Committee decision

Some brief and interesting comments from a local analyst here in Australia (for ComSec, securities arm of CBA)

Bolding is mine (the uncomfortable bit for the RBA):

The Australian Reserve Bank will be comforted by the US Federal Reserve decision. The world's biggest economy is in good shape and doesn't need slowing down or speeding up.

The 'disappointment' for the Reserve Bank is that the Aussie has lifted against the US dollar, notably, against a weaker greenback. However, the Aussie is little-changed against other major currencies. 

The main uncertainty ahead is the proposed US tariff hike on US$160 billion of Chinese goods. The tariff hike is scheduled for Sunday.



It certainly was s surge for AUD/USD















