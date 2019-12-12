The implications for Australia from the Federal Open Market Committee decision
Some brief and interesting comments from a local analyst here in Australia (for ComSec, securities arm of CBA)
Bolding is mine (the uncomfortable bit for the RBA):
- The Australian Reserve Bank will be comforted by the US Federal Reserve decision. The world's biggest economy is in good shape and doesn't need slowing down or speeding up.
- The 'disappointment' for the Reserve Bank is that the Aussie has lifted against the US dollar, notably, against a weaker greenback. However, the Aussie is little-changed against other major currencies.
- The main uncertainty ahead is the proposed US tariff hike on US$160 billion of Chinese goods. The tariff hike is scheduled for Sunday.
It certainly was s surge for AUD/USD